Where Does Rivals100 DE Phillip Webb Stand With Notre Dame?
Buford (Ga.) Lanier drop end target Phillip Webb doesn't want to drag his recruitment out too much longer.
The nation's No. 42 prospect recently announced a top schools list of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
"I want to make my decision early senior year," Webb informed Blue & Gold Illustrated at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. "That's where I'm at right now. I don't have any places set up right now. I just got off my OV at LSU."
