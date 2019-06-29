Buford (Ga.) Lanier drop end target Phillip Webb doesn't want to drag his recruitment out too much longer.

The nation's No. 42 prospect recently announced a top schools list of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Stanford, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

"I want to make my decision early senior year," Webb informed Blue & Gold Illustrated at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. "That's where I'm at right now. I don't have any places set up right now. I just got off my OV at LSU."