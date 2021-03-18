Notre Dame's receiver room is full of intriguing names and former blue-chip recruits but light on experience and proven commodities.

For the second straight offseason, the Irish have plenty of attention-grabbing names up for starting jobs. It's now a matter of claiming and keeping them, which didn't go quite as planned in 2020.

BlueandGold.com’s preview of each Notre Dame position group heading into spring practice continues with the wide receivers.