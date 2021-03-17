 What You Need To Know About The Notre Dame Football Running Backs Heading Into 2021 Spring Practice
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 13:28:08 -0500') }} football Edit

What You Need To Know About The Notre Dame RBs Heading Into Spring Practice

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

If Notre Dame's running back room has a boring spring, that's a good thing.

Every major contributor returns. The depth chart feels easy to project. It's an already established position highlighted by a 1,000-yard rusher and one of the team's fastest players. All they have to do is avoid injury, continue to improve their games and get comfortable with a new cast of blockers in front of them.

BlueandGold.com’s preview of each Notre Dame position group heading into spring practice continues with the running backs.

Click the image to sign up today!
Click the image to sign up today!
Notre Dame Fighting Irish football rising junior running back Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams ran for 1,125 yards in 2020, Notre Dame's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2017. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

Analysis

Notre Dame spent the last three springs without much clarity surrounding its running back picture. It found capable lead backs in Dexter Williams (2018), Tony Jones Jr. (2019) and Kyren Williams (2020) each time, but building a sustainable rushing operation is a lot easier when the Irish don’t need to resort to finding late-career emergences from an unproven cast of characters every spring and summer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}