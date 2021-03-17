If Notre Dame's running back room has a boring spring, that's a good thing.

Every major contributor returns. The depth chart feels easy to project. It's an already established position highlighted by a 1,000-yard rusher and one of the team's fastest players. All they have to do is avoid injury, continue to improve their games and get comfortable with a new cast of blockers in front of them.

BlueandGold.com’s preview of each Notre Dame position group heading into spring practice continues with the running backs.