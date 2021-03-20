Notre Dame's strength of its 2020 team is a question mark heading into 2021.

The Irish offensive line replaces four starters from its 2020 unit, three of whom earned All-American recognition. The 2021 group might be light on experience, but the competition at all the vacated spots will involve former blue-chip recruits.

BlueandGold.com’s preview of each Notre Dame position group heading into spring practice continues with the offensive line.