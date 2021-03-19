 What You Need To Know About Notre Dame's TEs Heading Into Spring Practice
football

What You Need To Know About Notre Dame's TEs Heading Into Spring Practice

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame has a sure thing at tight end.

Sophomore-to-be Michael Mayer is a potential preseason All-American and could put himself on the path to being a three-and-done player with an impressive 2021 season. He already turned heads as a freshman, when he tied for the team lead in receptions.

The Irish like to use more than one tight end, though. And the spots behind him are available for anyone to grab.

BlueandGold.com’s preview of each Notre Dame position group heading into spring practice continues with the tight ends.

Michael Mayer caught 42 passes as a freshman for Notre Dame in 2020.
Michael Mayer caught 42 passes as a freshman for Notre Dame in 2020. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

Analysis

There’s understandable desire for Notre Dame to move away from its tight end usage and involve receivers more. Recent national champions are powered by potent passing games that feature elusive and explosive receivers who are mismatches for most defenders they see.

{{ article.author_name }}