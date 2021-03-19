Notre Dame has a sure thing at tight end.

Sophomore-to-be Michael Mayer is a potential preseason All-American and could put himself on the path to being a three-and-done player with an impressive 2021 season. He already turned heads as a freshman, when he tied for the team lead in receptions.

The Irish like to use more than one tight end, though. And the spots behind him are available for anyone to grab.

BlueandGold.com’s preview of each Notre Dame position group heading into spring practice continues with the tight ends.