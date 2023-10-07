LOUISVILLE, Ky. — No. 10 Notre Dame football dropped its second game in three weeks, falling at No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night. The Irish (5-2) were knotted up at seven with the Cardinals (6-0) at halftime but only converted two second-half field goals and one touchwon in their 33-20 loss. Notre Dame had its 30-game win streak against ACC opponents broken and next hosts No. 9 USC (5-0) next Saturday before its bye week on Oct. 21. Inside ND Sports analyzes two matchups that Louisville won head-to-head against Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's offensive line vs. Louisville's defensive line

Notre Dame's offensive line got pushed around in ways we hadn't seen all season. Quarterback Sam Hartman was under constant duress and sacked five times. Outside of running back Jeremiyah Love's 11 and 13-yard runs, Notre Dame's running attack went nowhere and didn't produce any substantial gains. Offensive guard Billy Schrauth saw action early on and allowed Louisville's defensive lineman to power right past him and disrupt the backfield. Offensive tackle Joe Alt also got packed by a Louisville defensive end in the first half and gave up his second half of the season. Offensive tackle Blake Fisher committed two penalties, including a facemask in the third quarter that neglected a first-down run from Hartman. His other penalty was a holding call in the first half. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph's offensive line looked out of sorts and the Cardinals' defense took full advantage.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker vs. Louisville co-defensive coordinators Mark Hagen and Ron English