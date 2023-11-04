No. 15-ranked Notre Dame football couldn't overcome its first-half woes at Clemson on Saturday, falling 31-23 for its third loss of the regular season. The Irish (7-3) trailed by 15 points at halftime and committed three turnovers — two on offense and one on special teams. Inside ND Sports dives deeper into two matchups that Clemson won head-to-head against Notre Dame.

Clemson running back Phil Mafah vs. Notre Dame's run defense

Notre Dame's defense got punched in the mouth by Clemson in the first half. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley dialed up scoring drives that went for 41 yards and 75 yards, and the consistent focal point in both was running back Phil Mafah. The junior finished with a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. Without injured starting running back Will Shipley, Clemson committed to the run game, and it paid off. Mafah averaged 5.2 yards per carry and had runs of 14, 16 and 21 yards in addition to his 41-yard touchdown. Mafah took advantage of safety DJ Brown's overpursuit on a designed blitz for his first score, and showed patience behind Clemson's offensive line. Defensive tackles Rylie Mills and Howard Cross III combined for only one tackle for loss.

Notre Dame wide receivers vs. Clemson secondary