It was a battle of Notre Dame commits on Friday night as Avon (Ind.) High and 2021 five-star offensive lineman Blake Fisher battled with Zionsville (Ind.) High and 2022 four-star lineman Joey Tanona.

They also lined up across each other a few times when Fisher came in at defensive tackle, resulting in stalemates.

BlueandGold.com's Mason Plummer and Mike Singer recap the action.

