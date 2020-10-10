 What We Learned: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Commits Blake Fisher & Joey Tanona Square Off
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-10 09:16:46 -0500') }} football Edit

What We Learned: Notre Dame Commits Blake Fisher & Joey Tanona Square Off

Mason Plummer & Mike Singer
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It was a battle of Notre Dame commits on Friday night as Avon (Ind.) High and 2021 five-star offensive lineman Blake Fisher battled with Zionsville (Ind.) High and 2022 four-star lineman Joey Tanona.

They also lined up across each other a few times when Fisher came in at defensive tackle, resulting in stalemates.

BlueandGold.com's Mason Plummer and Mike Singer recap the action.

Click Here to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}