What we learned about Notre Dame women’s basketball in loss to No. 2 UConn

The moment might've just been a bit too big. No. 24 Notre Dame hung around with No. 2 UConn through three quarters on Sunday afternoon, but in the end, the Huskies proved they're still in the elite tier of women's college basketball teams. The Irish showed they have improving to do to get back there. UConn beat Notre Dame 73-54 at a rowdy and raucous Gampell Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. Notre Dame (7-2) only trailed by seven through 30 minutes. But the fourth quarter is winning time, and UConn (5-1) took control when it mattered most and left Notre Dame in the dust. The Huskies outscored the Irish 22-10 in the final frame. It took Notre Dame over four minutes to score in the quarter. “I thought we lost our composure,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “They made their run, and we didn’t counteract. I felt like when they made their run in the first half, we combatted and came back. But we kind of fell apart.”

Junior guard Anaya Peoples and the Fighting Irish suffered a 73-54 loss to the Huskies. (Associated Press)

Freshman combo guard Sonia Citron followed up her 29-point performance against Michigan State last week with a team-high 19 points for the Irish. She was aggressive offensively, but she wasn't on the same level as UConn sophomore Paige Bueckers who scored 22 points for the Huskies. Bueckers dominated in all facets, as she normally does. She recorded five steals, four rebounds and four assists. The reigning national player of the year, though, was injured in the final minute of the game. She was helped off the court by team trainers in tears. Ivey shared emotional words with Bueckers after the game. "I'm just praying it was nothing serious because it looked like she tweaked something on her own, one of those freak accidents," Ivey said. "I was just telling her i was going to pray that everything was OK." UConn might have had trouble putting Notre Dame away if not for Bueckers. The Huskies turned the ball over a staggering 21 times. The Irish turned those takeaways into 22 points, but they turned the ball over 16 times themselves for 14 UConn points.