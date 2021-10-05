What Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said about Notre Dame football

Justin Fuente realizes his task might have gotten a little tougher. It's one thing to play Notre Dame. It's another to play Notre Dame when the Fighting Irish are coming off a loss. In the last four seasons, Notre Dame is 5-0 after regular season losses. The No. 14 Irish (4-1) just lost 24-13 to Cincinnati. Next up is Fuente's Hokies (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. "I know they're coming off a disappointment, which I know will just continue to fuel their fire to get back in the win column," Funete said.

This will be the third time Notre Dame and Virginia Tech have played in the last four seasons. (USA Today Sports Images)

One of the five games Notre Dame won in bounce-back fashion over the last four seasons was against Virginia Tech. The Irish beat the Hokies 21-20 in 2019 after losing to Michigan 45-14 the previous week. Fuente is 1-2 against Notre Dame. He lost 45-23 to the Irish in 2018 but earned a huge 34-31 victory over the Irish in his first season at Virginia Tech in 2016. He knows first-hand the type of challenge Irish head coach Brian Kelly’s team presents. "Tremendous challenge," Fuente said. "Very talented, well coached, disciplined, tough football team coming in here. When you watch them play, you realize there's a reason they've had so much success the last several years. Coach Kelly has done a fantastic job. They're sound in their schemes and play with great effort, and they've got talent as well." This year's Notre Dame team isn't a mirror image of the two Fuente faced in 2018-19, though, and that starts with new Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame ranks No. 8 nationally in turnovers forced in Freeman's aggressive system. "I think Marcus Freeman is a fantastic coach with a bright future," Fuente said. "They gave up a couple big plays, missed a tackle or two in the first game and have played really solid defense ever since. They mix up their looks. The foundation is man coverage, but they mix up their looks and move their front and do quite a bit. They provide a tremendous challenge for everyone when you think about the diversity of looks you're going to get and the talent of the people you're going to try to play against."

Fuente is trying to avoid a third loss in a row to Notre Dame. (Matt Cashore/USAToday)