What USC interim head coach Donte Williams said about Notre Dame football

No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1) has the luxury of three home games in a row starting with USC (3-3) this Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC). With that comes a whole lot of comfort; staying in South Bend, a home crowd and familiar music playing through stadium speakers. To the last point, the Irish don’t have to bother blaring a song tied to another program. For example, Notre Dame became well versed in Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” two weeks ago to prepare for Virginia Tech. This week, it’s the Trojans’ turn to wear out an Irish song.

Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.” “I’ve been quite a few places where we play their fight song in practice and it almost becomes when you get there and they’re playing it, you don’t even hear it,” USC interim head coach Donte Williams said. “You get so accustomed to it. It’s like the norm.”

Williams added, “You start tuning it out instead of when you get there for the first time and they’re playing it and you get in awe a little bit.” Of course, the Trojans are only going to hear that particular song once. Notre Dame plays the beginning of it for less than a minute right before kickoff. The Irish are going to play the Notre Dame Victory March in big moments and after scores from there. How often? That’ll be determined by the Irish offense led by presumed starter Jack Coan. Or it’ll be up to freshman Tyler Buchner. Or sophomore Drew Pyne. Williams is preparing the USC defense to see all of those three. Why? Well, just go back and review Notre Dame’s first half of the season. Look at box scores. It’s pretty obvious why. “Shoot, all their games they’ve played about three [quarterbacks] every game,” Williams said. “You have to be prepared because all of those guys are different challenges.”

USC interim head coach Donte Williams is looking for the biggest win of his young career against Notre Dame. (James Snook/USA TODAY Images)