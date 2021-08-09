What To Make Of Notre Dame Football Depth Chart Shuffling On Offensive Line

Saturday was as solid an indication as any that everything isn’t always as it seems. Notre Dame fans might've thought they had the Irish offensive line figured out four months ago. Heck, the media and maybe even some of the coaching staff probably figured everything was in order too. Freshman phenom Blake Fisher at left tackle. Senior Josh Lugg at right tackle. Another freshman superstar in the making in Rocco Spindler at left or right guard. Reliable senior center-turned-guard Jarrett Patterson at the other guard spot. Junior Zeke Correll making the move to center to round out the starting five. Nope.

Notre Dame offensive linemen Jarrett Patterson (55) and Max Siegel II (64) walk into the Irish's first practice of fall camp. (Chad Weaver)

Only one of those players repped in those respective places in Notre Dame’s first practice of fall camp this past Saturday; Lugg was at right tackle. Neither of the freshmen practiced with the ones. Patterson moved back to center, and Correll slid to left guard. Sophomore Tosh Baker practiced at left tackle, and senior John Dirksen found himself at right guard. Is that the way the Irish will line up for the season opener at Florida State on Sept. 5? Probably not. It was Day 1 of fall camp. A lot can change between then and Week 1. But it certainly proved that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn have much to figure out before the Irish clash with the Seminoles in Tallahassee. “Here’s what I can tell you; Jarrett Patterson is the starting center, and Josh Lugg is going to play for us,” Kelly said. “Those two guys are the veterans on this offensive line that I can commit to right now. Everybody else has got to earn their way.” That includes Marshall graduate transfer Cain Madden, who has started more collegiate games (31) than every other aforementioned Notre Dame offensive lineman combined. Madden worked mostly as the second-team right guard behind Dirksen on Saturday. Kelly did offer an off-field tidbit that could help Madden in the long-run, though. “Cain rooms with Kurt Hinish,” Kelly said. “Kurt is a very popular player on our team. So by virtue of that relationship, Cain has been embedded into our football team from that perspective. He’s well-liked. His personality fits in really well with the guys.”

Cain Madden arrived at Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from Marshall, where he started 31 games. (Marshall Athletics)