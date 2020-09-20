BlueAndGold - What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 52, USF Bulls 0

What They're Saying: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 52, USF Bulls 0
A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 52-0 victory against USF on Saturday.
Lou Somogyi, BlueandGold.com: Rapid Review: Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0
TOP 3 STORYLINES
• About 90 minutes before kickoff, Notre Dame announced eight players would be unavailable either because of previous injury or health issues. Four were starters or co-starters on defense: junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy, sophomore safety Kyle Hamilton, and a pair of Buck linebackers with junior Shayne Simon and sophomore Marist Liufau. Also sidelined was reserve junior vyper end Ovie Oghoufo.
On offense they included sophomore No. 2 quarterback Brendon Clark, junior reserve running back Jahmir Smith, and junior No. 2 slot Lawrence Keys III.
Ruled out earlier in the week was graduate transfer wideout Ben Skowronek, who injured a hamstring in the opener.
• Notre Dame had excellent field position throughout the first half, with its five touchdown drives covering 54, 43, 58, 53 and 25 yards, due in part to poor special teams play by the Bulls. Poor long-snapping by the Bulls led to the first Irish touchdown in the second half when another snap that went over the punter's head led to an eventual blocked punt by sophomore linebacker Osita Ekwonu and the touchdown recovery by freshman defensive end Jordan Botelho.
• In the second half, Notre Dame pretty much cleared the bench near the end of the third quarter. The first score occurred first on a 22-yard field goal by senior kicker Jonathan Doerer. Then, after a poor punt snap by USF, Botelho recovered the loose ball past the goal line. The final touchdown came with 2:15 left in the contest on a five-yard jaunt by senior Jafar Armstrong on fourth-and-goal.
TURNING POINT
This is difficult to say because the Irish were so dominant from the outset. Trailing 14-0, USF's lone first down in the first half came on a 42-yard run by running back Johnny Ford into Notre Dame territory, which provided a brief glimmer of momentum for the Bulls.
However, on fourth-and-three from the Irish 33-yard line, a makeshift fake punt run by receiver Jah'Quez Evans did not fool sophomore defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who did not bite on the play and ran down Evans for a nine-yard loss. That set up a 58-yard touchdown march that expanded the lead to 21-0 and pretty much deflated the Bulls.
Mike Goolsby, BlueandGold.com: Former Notre Dame Captain Mike Goolsby Analyzes Victory Versus USF
Instant Takeaways
“Defensively, it is always great to have a shutout. It is definitely a point of pride for a defense to walk out of there with no points scored. On the sidelines in those kinds of scenarios you almost have to create a game within the game. You almost have to create auxiliary challenges for yourself and in the defensive huddle. We also saw kids like Jack Kiser come out of left field who was not even really on the depth chart and he showed up.
“The offense looked crisp, I’m not gonna call it a hurry up but it did look more up-tempo. We saw Ian Book move outside the pocket which is something I have been calling for.”
“As the game kind of wound down, I was thinking ‘Well, this is our spring game.’ It was good to see some of the younger kids get out there and get some snaps. I think it was good for them to get some film out there.
“As convincing of a win as it was, there needs to be more turnovers created on defense. We saw two balls hit up in the air that should have been picked off. One was on a fourth down so it didn’t really matter, but still it was a dropped wide-open interception. When we talk about building a national championship team and championship-level culture, you have got to make those plays.
“I really think it could have been an even bigger blowout than the 52-0 we saw today. It was good though to see the running game get going, I am still looking for that inside running game to take flight a bit, but we are starting to come into form after week 2.”
Douglas Farmer, NBC Sports: Down a handful of players, Notre Dame bull rushes South Florida
PLAYER OF THE GAME
When Pro Football Focus rated Notre Dame’s offensive line the best in the country last weekend, it could reasonably be diminished by pointing out how few games there were, a weekend with only four between Power Five teams. All the same, the line played better against Duke than it seemed on the surface, especially once it got past the first quarter.
“I thought [offensive coordinator Tommy Rees] did a great job of being patient and sticking with the running game after not having the success early on,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly said Monday. “We had great success in the second half.”
That success very much carried over, and given every back available found success, the credit should land with the offensive line, as well as Rees. Freshman Chris Tyree took eight carries for 65 yards and his first career score. Sophomore Kyren Williams ran 10 times for 62 yards, twice getting within the 5-yard-line only for Book to get the subsequent scoring chance. Sophomore C’Bo Flemister ran wild in the second half, finishing with 13 rushes for 127 yards and the above score. At the end of the festivities, senior Jafar Armstrong got in on the fun, finding the end zone on a 5-yard, fourth-down attempt.
The common denominator? The offensive line.
“They were really good today, and they continued where they left off in the third and fourth quarter last week, picking up movement” Kelly said after the first truly non-conference game in Notre Dame history. “We are starting to get our aiming points down pretty good on the outside zone and our inside punch play, and then once teams start over-committing to that, then you can see how clean the counters look.”
Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team
There had been some questions around the offense before the season started and the unit got off to a slow start in its first week against Duke. It adjusted, though, and showed some of its potential this past week against USF in a route. The real test for Notre Dame is a few weeks ahead with a tough stretch that starts with Louisville on Oct. 17 and includes games against Clemson and North Carolina. If the offense continues to get better, Notre Dame should be right in the mix for the ACC championship game.
SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION
Individual defensive wins leaders vs. USF:— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) September 20, 2020
5: Clarence Lewis
4: Jack Kiser
The rest, plus a dive into the advanced stats (Read with promo code ND12for1, which gives you 1-year access for $12):https://t.co/MUjavtMm8Y
With its 52-0 win over South Florida, Notre Dame extends its home winning streak to 20 games, tied with Ohio State for the 3rd-longest active home win streak in FBS.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 19, 2020
The 20-game home win streak is now the 2nd-longest home win streak by the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. pic.twitter.com/N1hIai9cqN
IM TIRED OF BEING THE NICE GUY pic.twitter.com/NbWakd9EU1— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) September 19, 2020
The Week 3 AP Poll is here 🏈⤵️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2020
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma
4. Georgia
5. Florida
6. LSU
7. Notre Dame
T8. Texas
T8. Auburn
10. Texas A&M
Kelly on Book: “There were a couple balls in the red zone he could have been more finesse with….I liked his calmness in the pocket. It was a good progression from where he was last week.”— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) September 19, 2020
Ian Book on making the “layup” throws: “I focused on that all week. I don’t need to make any superhero efforts…I felt like I did that today.”— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) September 19, 2020
Brian Kelly on filling in for absent guys: “You’re never prepared for it, but we’re aware of it. We knew it could happen. Our players responded well.”— Patrick Engel (@PatrickEngel_) September 19, 2020
He declined to say when they learned of them.
To everyone who said he would never see the field at Notre Dame...@dpyne10. #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/ekLbWZBi8P— New Canaan Football (@NewCanaanFB) September 19, 2020
Notre Dame (No. 7) has now been ranked in the @AP_Top25 Poll for 48-consecutive weeks, the fifth-longest active streak in the nation (behind Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia).— Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) September 20, 2020
*excludes conference teams who have not yet begun the season
Here's all the highlights from the match up yesterday against USF! #GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/2LHOvqwY1d— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 20, 2020
Realize it’s Duke and USF, but thought Tommy Rees is 2-for-2 this season in terms of calling good games. Had to adapt against Duke. Flattened USF out of the gate with something different.— Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) September 20, 2020
Postgame Press Conference Videos
