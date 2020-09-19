Soon after Notre Dame completed its 52-0 shutout versus USF on Saturday, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and former Irish linebacker and captain went live on YouTube to discuss the game.

“Defensively, it is always great to have a shutout. It is definitely a point of pride for a defense to walk out of there with no points scored. On the sidelines in those kinds of scenarios you almost have to create a game within the game. You almost have to create auxiliary challenges for yourself and in the defensive huddle. We also saw kids like Jack Kiser come out of left field who was not even really on the depth chart and he showed up.

“The offense looked crisp, I’m not gonna call it a hurry up but it did look more up-tempo. We saw Ian Book move outside the pocket which is something I have been calling for.”

“As the game kind of wound down, I was thinking ‘Well, this is our spring game.’ It was good to see some of the younger kids get out there and get some snaps. I think it was good for them to get some film out there.

“As convincing of a win as it was, there needs to be more turnovers created on defense. We saw two balls hit up in the air that should have been picked off. One was on a fourth down so it didn’t really matter, but still it was a dropped wide-open interception. When we talk about building a national championship team and championship-level culture, you have got to make those plays.

“I really think it could have been an even bigger blowout than the 52-0 we saw today. It was good though to see the running game get going, I am still looking for that inside running game to take flight a bit, but we are starting to come into form after week 2.”

