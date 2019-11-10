A look at what the media is saying after Notre Dame's 38-7 blowout victory versus Duke. Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame-Duke: On Paper Revisited Breaking down the Duke rushing attack vs. Irish run defense While credit goes to all three levels of the Fighting Irish defense, the linebackers in particular had maybe their best performance collectively this season with their combination of run fits as well as effectiveness in blitz situations or dropping into coverage. Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal and junior Drew White both made critical stops on third-and-short or in pressure, while junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility was showcased at controlling the perimeter and also breaking up two passes in coverage. With 95 yards rushing despite getting sacked only once, Duke finished well under its 166-yard average. Running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant were held to less than 4.0 yards per their 21 carries, and the Irish for the second week in a row superbly contained a running threat at quarterback in Quentin Harris (seven carries, 10 yards). Advantage: Notre Dame Duke Passing Game Vs. Notre Dame Pass Defense This was easily the top mismatch going into the contest. Both of Duke’s top receivers — freshman slot Jalon Calhoun and tight end Noah Gray — averaged less than 8.0 yards per catch, and the passing game was more horizontal than vertical. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has been top-10 caliber in pass efficiency defense for the second year in a row Other than the second-quarter 29-yard touchdown pass to wideout Aaron Young, this disparity was demonstrated all four quarters. Even with the pass to Young, Harris’ 16 completions (in 28 attempts) averaged a meager 6.4 yards, and the defensive backs seldom were challenged deep. Moving the pocket did not help Harris either as the Duke receivers almost never were able to generate much separation. Advantage: Notre Dame



Thoughts From The Press Box: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Victory over Duke The running backs played fairly well today but it really was not the guys that you would have anticipated playing well that did so. Jafar Armstrong and Tony Jones, Jr only combined for 10 carries for 27 yards while Jahmir Smith was able to garner most of the headlines out of the backfield with an eight carry for 58 yard night. Granted 40 of those yards came on one chunk play but that play was a very impressive one for Smith. He was able to break tackles and show off his speed down the sideline all on the same play. C’Bo Flemister was also able to get into the action with five carries of his own for 25 yards. He ran very hard and accounted for the only running back touchdown of the night. The backs were able to combine for 154 yards on the ground and a 5.5 yards per carry average. Not too bad. Especially when you throw in the fact that Ian Book rushed for 139 yards to bring that total up to 293 and 6.7 average. The offensive line was hit or miss for most of the night. It is hard to get a full grade on the OL without going back and watching the film but a few things stood out. Trevor Ruhland struggled for the most part tonight. On a couple of occasions the bull rush pushed him right back into the backfield and almost into Ian Book. Then on the interception he was supposed to pull around and block on the perimeter and he just whiffed and allowed the defender to come through and hit Book’s arm on the release. He also had the crucial holding penalty that brought back a scoring opportunity with Finke’s long reception. Aaron Banks continues to impress on outside runs and screens. Watching big number 69 run down the field and just engulf a defender is fun to take in. He is so good while running in space so it is easy to see why the staff puts him out there so much.

Teddy Greenstein, Chicago Tribune: 3 takeaways from Notre Dame’s 38-7 throttling of Duke, including Ian Book’s 100 yards passing and rushing 1. Notre Dame doesn’t need a playoff chase to be motivated. Despite having no shot for the College Football Playoff’s final four or a conference title, the Irish came out with a purpose. “Even if you can’t make the playoffs, if you’re not motivated playing football then you shouldn’t be doing it,” said receiver Chris Finke, who caught two touchdown catches. “That was the goal. But we show up every day, we love each other, we have fun.” Quarterback Ian Book mentioned that in a captains’ meeting last week, players asked the coaches not to ease up on them. “It was just a reminder meeting: Hey, we want to win in November as much as they do,” he said. “We want to win every single game in November, so we want the coaches pushing us. We’re still playing for a lot of good things.” To reach a New Year’s Six game (the Cotton Bowl), the Irish must finish 10-2 and finish behind only: * A combined three non-playoff SEC and Big Ten teams. * Only one non-playoff team from each of the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12. * And only one Group of Five team.



Douglas Farmer, NBC Sports: No. 15 Notre Dame dances past Devils 38-7 PLAYER OF THE GAME For variety’s sake, someone aside from Book should be named, and that someone is the fifth-year receiver. Finke not only caught two touchdown passes, but his 46-yard punt return in the fourth quarter set up the final score. For that matter, he could have had a much heftier day if a 78-yard reception had not been negated by a holding penalty. It was clear early on Finke was going to have a productive evening, the type he has not had yet this season. After Notre Dame went three-and-out on its opening drive, Finke converted three different third downs on the next drive, one needing four yards but gaining 14, one needing 10 and gaining 13, and one needing six but instead resulting in an 18-yard score. “With Duke playing man, Finke is hard to guard,” Book said. “He’s a really smart receiver, so he’s able to find those holes in the defense. This week he was doing a great job with getting separation and it worked out perfectly tonight.” Finke’s five catches tied his season high, a mark he has reached in three of the last four games, while his two touchdowns doubled his previous season total. His 51 yards in punt returns, highlighted by the 46-yarder to the 13-yard line, also set a season-high.

