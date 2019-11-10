Notre Dame-Duke: On Paper Revisited
Duke Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense
While credit goes to all three levels of the Fighting Irish defense, the linebackers in particular had maybe their best performance collectively this season with their combination of run fits as well as effectiveness in blitz situations or dropping into coverage.
Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal and junior Drew White both made critical stops on third-and-short or in pressure, while junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility was showcased at controlling the perimeter and also breaking up two passes in coverage.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news