Duke Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

While credit goes to all three levels of the Fighting Irish defense, the linebackers in particular had maybe their best performance collectively this season with their combination of run fits as well as effectiveness in blitz situations or dropping into coverage.

Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal and junior Drew White both made critical stops on third-and-short or in pressure, while junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility was showcased at controlling the perimeter and also breaking up two passes in coverage.



