News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-10 06:13:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame-Duke: On Paper Revisited

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Duke Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

While credit goes to all three levels of the Fighting Irish defense, the linebackers in particular had maybe their best performance collectively this season with their combination of run fits as well as effectiveness in blitz situations or dropping into coverage.

Fifth-year senior Asmar Bilal and junior Drew White both made critical stops on third-and-short or in pressure, while junior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s versatility was showcased at controlling the perimeter and also breaking up two passes in coverage.


Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}