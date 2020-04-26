Below is the social media reaction to three more Notre Dame players' selections in the 2020 NFL Draft's final four rounds Saturday. Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (fourth round, Carolina Panthers), defensive end Khalid Kareem (fifth round, Cincinnati Bengals) and safety Alohi Gilman (sixth round, Los Angeles Chargers) were chosen on Day 3 of the draft and gave Notre Dame six picks overall for the second straight year. Tight end Cole Kmet (second round, Chicago Bears), wide receiver Chase Claypool, (second round, Pittsburgh Steelers) and defensive end Julian Okwara (third round, Detroit Lions) went on Day 2 Friday night. Additionally, six Notre Dame players signed as undrafted free agents Saturday night.

Troy Pride Jr. (5) was one of three Notre Dame players picked Saturday (Bill Panzica)

Troy Pride Jr.

"It's God's plan — I'm never in control of those kinds of things — so I'm OK with that. "I've always been working for the best and to have the best in our division — Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and all those guys, Matt Ryan — it's going to be wonderful. You relish those opportunities, you relish that moment to compete against the best because, shoot, the cream's gonna rise to the top." --via panthers.com.

Khalid Kareem

"It was a little bit of a surprise. I talked to them a little bit early in the process, but not really much coming into draft time."

Blessed is an understatement, can’t wait to get to work! WHO DEY! — Khalid A. Kareem (@khalid_kareem53) April 25, 2020

Alohi Gilman

"It has been a long process and a long few days, so to get that call was pretty emotional for me and my family. Tears of joy and really excited." Gilman is joining former Notre Dame teammates Jerry Tillery and Drue Tranquill, who the Chargers drafted in 2019. They also signed two former Irish teammates as undrafted rookies: linebacker Asmar Bilal and cornerback Donte Vaughn. Another ex-Notre Dame defender, lineman Isaac Rochell, has played for the Chargers since 2017. "I'm going to be excited. Those are guys I've been close with and mentors for me in my Notre Dame career. So excited to play with them again...Just guys like them work really hard and know the ins and outs and ways I can help myself to better prepare for the transition to the NFL."

ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

On Troy Pride "He’s really athletic, he checks the boxes. He’s got the size you want and he can run with anybody. [At the combine, he ran a] 4.4, he could probably run a 4.3 on a good day. "He had his moments in coverage where he looked like maybe a second-round draft choice, but he was inconsistent in terms of locating the ball — he’d look like he was in position to make the play and didn’t. I don’t know if you could coach that up or if it’s instincts, but on talent, on recovery speed, on want-to, he’s got that, all the things you want in a corner physically he has. There was just that little thing missing where you thought he’d be there to make the play and it didn’t happen. If he can become a little more consistent, in terms of those one-on-one coverage skills, with the talent he posses, he could be a factor in that defensive secondary, particularly when you talk about the time you spend trying to find guys that can do what he can do physically." On Khalid Kareem "He had a solid career, not spectacular, this past year he had 5.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 11 hurries, forced three fumbles. The Virginia game was the stick-out performance for Khalid Kareem, he had a couple of sacks in that game. His real value is the all-around ability, not a top-flight pass rusher, he’s a guy with good hand usage, knows how to win the leverage battle, the scheme versatility. "He can play a little inside/outside game there as well. You talk about a guy that could be able to get you maybe five sacks a year, he’s not going to be a double-digit sack guy, probably a guy you want to spot, find a way to get him involved in the defensive front. He’s a kid I thought he kind of leveled off a bit, had some guys where he showed flashes but when you’re not consistent week in and week out, in terms of being a dominant sack artist, you drop into day three of the draft."

ESPN Analyst Louis Riddick On Alohi Gilman

"They used him more down in the box. They liked to play him at strong safety in base, at the nickel or dime linebacker in sub. What he is, is a great communicator, he’s highly competitive and will run to the football. "I just didn’t like how he missed as many tackles as he did, I think he’s a little bit challenged athletically from a one-on-one matchup standpoint against NFL-caliber tight ends and running backs. What you’re going to have to do is find the things he does well, which is do the right thing and then really utilize his instincts, then you’re going to have to hide him a little bit to not have some of his weaknesses exposed."

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly

The @Panthers are getting a speed demon in @TroyPride18. I can't wait to watch him succeed.



Congratulations, Troy! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/b51eh9ZYrh — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020

Another incredible defensive force goes to the @Bengals.



I know that @khalid_kareem53 will be an NFL leader on and off the field.



Congratulations, Khalid! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/8DCLm4ZrrY — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020

One of the most inspirational leaders in our locker room, @alohigilman is heading to the @Chargers. That makes four Fighting Irish playing for the Bolts.



Alohi will surely make an impact in the backfield.



Maika’i Loa and mahalo, Alohi! #GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/9b2F0D9gnf — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 25, 2020

Proud to add three more Irish to the NFL as @SlipperyFox10, @Jae_Uno_ and @AsmarBilal have signed with the @49ers, @Lions and @Chargers.



They all display the traits of excellence and I know they’ll bring those to the next level.#GraduatingChampions pic.twitter.com/o7PLojuDOe — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) April 26, 2020

Other Social Media Reaction

Want to see what we see, Jr? pic.twitter.com/zRlcAYB3xw — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 25, 2020

How about that, Matt Rhule continuing to build on Defense with @TroyPride18 !!! Go get it young buck! Congrats!!! @NDFootball #GoIrish — Brady Quinn (@Brady_Quinn) April 25, 2020

Check out the moment @TroyPride18 got THE call from Coach Rhule of the @Panthers.



He's headed back home. 🏡#GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/8KInTUTcBB — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020

Carolina's newest CB Troy Pride Jr. only gave up 5 catches of 25+ yards in his career at Notre Dame.



He was targeted 175 times. pic.twitter.com/7Ef7MacFYX — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

Khalid Kareem becomes the 510th @NDFootball player to go in the NFL Draft.



Last DL:

Julian Okwara (3rd round) to DET this year



Last CIN:

TE Tyler Eifert (1st round) in 2013#GoIrish | #IrishInsights — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) April 25, 2020

"We're fired up about you!" -Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor



Watch @khalid_kareem53 get THE call finding out he's now a @Bengals. #GoIrish x #IrishInTheNFL x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xsuid0tkzK — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 25, 2020

Let’s Go @khalid_kareem53!! Congratulations on your NFL selection today @Bengals So excited for you and absolutely proud of the player and person you’ve become. Your future is so bright and I’m excited to watch it!! #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/fquKpzoGmD — Mike Elston (@CoachMikeElston) April 25, 2020

Congrats @alohigilman! Proud of you!



The Chargers just got a great one and a true leader. #IrishInTheNFL ☘️#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/eMHK2pOrtA — Terry Joseph (@Coach_TJoseph) April 25, 2020