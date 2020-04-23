Below is the reaction on Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw announcing her retirement on Wednesday afternoon and Niele Ivey being hired in her place.

BlueandGold.com Senior Editor Lou Somogyi

“Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian and Lou Holtz coached a combined 33 years at Notre Dame — 11 apiece — the same number that Muffet McGraw served while building Notre Dame women’s basketball into a superpower and herself into a school legend with a couple of national titles and seven other Final Four appearances. Her impact on the program with a Fighting Irish sprit will be everlasting not only because of her longevity, production and nation-wide respect, but reaching her peak years in the final one-third of her career despite numerous setbacks. “Niele Ivey was an immense piece in all the successes experienced, both as a star player and then as a valued assistant coach. It is often a daunting and thankless task to replace a legend, but if anyone is primed to handle it, it is Ivey.”

Former Notre Dame Head Coach Muffet McGraw

“It has been my great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame these past 33 years, but the time has come for me to step down as your head basketball coach. I want to thank Monk Malloy and Father Jenkins for giving me the opportunity to coach the game I love at a university I love. I have learned much about leadership from the many athletic directors with whom I have served, and in particular, I want to thank Jack Swarbrick for his unwavering support. “I am thrilled Niele will be the next leader of the Notre Dame basketball program. She’s one of the best young coaches in the game today and her success with the Grizzlies has helped make her even more prepared for her new role. “What sets Niele apart is her ability to connect with all generations — alums, her current team and future student-athletes. She will be a fantastic role model and a leader in the women’s empowerment movement, and she will represent Notre Dame in a way that will make our fans proud.”

New Notre Dame Head Coach Niele Ivey

“I am so honored to be able to follow in the legacy that Coach McGraw built here at Notre Dame. My love and appreciation for Coach McGraw is beyond anything I can express. She’s more than a mentor, more than a friend, she’s one of the most influential people in my life. I am full of gratitude for Coach McGraw and what she has done for me. She was the first to give me an opportunity to play for Notre Dame and coach here as well. I will forever be grateful for her love and support. “I would also like to thank Jack Swarbrick and Father Jenkins for having the faith to move this program forward with me. I can never thank you enough for this incredible opportunity.”

Notre Dame Director Of Athletics Jack Swarbrick

“It is inevitable and appropriate that as we mark Muffet’s retirement from coaching today, much of the focus will be on the remarkable record of competitive success that makes her a Hall of Fame coach. But my reflections go more to her as an educator, friend, and role model. Every time I had the privilege of stepping into her classroom, be it at practice or courtside during a game, I was struck by how much she cared about her students and how important it was for her to use basketball as a vehicle to help develop future leaders. “Father Jenkins and I have every confidence that Niele Ivey is the perfect person to build upon the legacy established by Coach McGraw. As a player and as a coach, Niele helped Notre Dame women’s basketball perform at a championship level. She understands Notre Dame and what it takes to help young women reach their potential here. We look forward to working closely with her in the years ahead.”

Notre Dame Head Football Coach Brian Kelly

“Muffet has been a loyal friend and great colleague during our time together at Notre Dame. I have enjoyed seeing her passion as a coach and the respect she commands for the teams. Off the court, she has been an equally impressive role model with her family and in the community. “I have always admired Muffet and the way she has mentored her players and staff. She has a unique way of making a lasting impact on people. “Father Ted. Rocke. Leahy. Ara. Lou. Moose. “Muffet leaves a legacy of success that puts her in that iconic group of leaders from Notre Dame. She is truly Irish royalty.”

Social Media Reaction

Amazing run @MuffetMcGraw

One of the great coaches in ANY sport.

To the greatest coach I’ve ever had, THANK YOU!! Enjoy retirement ❤️@MuffetMcGraw pic.twitter.com/oVOxIvKejG — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) April 22, 2020

Talked about this for so long and now it’s finally here! You deserve it, all the hardwork you put in to become a better you! You have accomplished so much already and you’re just getting started! Can’t to see what the future holds..I’m here every step of the way, love you mom❤️❣️ pic.twitter.com/SmQZGW1ofz — Jaden Ivey (@IveyJaden) April 22, 2020

Muffet McGraw has earned legendary status for her tremendous national impact on college basketball—as well as the deep respect and affection of our local community in South Bend. Thank you for your leadership! https://t.co/2rCFb5Juk0 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 22, 2020

She'll be remembered as a women's basketball pioneer and legend – and beyond the hardwood, as a voice for women in sports.#ncaaW | @MuffetMcGraw @ndwbb pic.twitter.com/sxsQE3Mt4i — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) April 22, 2020

Timeline is filled with love for Muffet McGraw and excitement for Niele Ivey. It's a beautiful thing. ❤️ — womenshoopsworld (@hoopism) April 22, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey is returning to Notre Dame to replace Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw as coach, school says. McGraw retired after 33 seasons today. Ivey joined the Memphis staff last season after 17 seasons as an assistant and player in South Bend. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2020

Wow. For the next 100 years the Notre Dame political science department should teach a Transition of Power class solely based on how they just handled the retirement of Muffet McGraw. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) April 22, 2020

Muffet McGraw retires with one of the most decorated coaching careers in WCBB history:



1 of 6 coaches to win multiple D-I national titles



936 career wins, 6th-most among coaches to spend at least 10 seasons in D-I



2017 Naismith HOF inductee (13th female coach inducted) pic.twitter.com/FEvQUMddn9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 22, 2020

BREAKING: Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach @MuffetMcGraw is stepping down as head coach.



The Hall of Fame Coach leaves with one heck of a legacy: two national titles, a 848-252 record at Notre Dame, four AP Coach of the Year honors and countless athletes inspired. pic.twitter.com/BTACta8idw — Megan Smedley (@Megan_WNDU) April 22, 2020

Muffet McGraw announces that she’s stepping down as Notre Dame’s women’s basketball coach. A living legend both in the sport and at Notre Dame as a two-time national champion. https://t.co/U6sv8UlJ9S — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) April 22, 2020

One of the best decisions of my life was to attend the University of Notre Dame to play for @MuffetMcGraw. You have impacted my life in so many ways. Congrats on an amazing career coach. The greatest to ever do it. Welcome to retirement 🤗💚🍀 pic.twitter.com/2N5CR3yChn — Devereaux Peters (@MsPeters14) April 22, 2020

What a seamless transition!



After 33 years at the helm, Muffet McGraw is retiring.

Former Fighting Irish player & assistant coach, Niele Ivey, is headed home to be Notre Dame’s head coach!



Ivey spent the 19-20 season as an assistant coach w/the Memphis Grizzlies. https://t.co/F0toErK3ZZ — Samantha Waddell (@SWaddellTV) April 22, 2020

Hosting the women’s NCAA b-ball tournament for 4 years, I had the pleasure of talking to @MuffetMcGraw on several occasions.. she embodies everything that is right about the game of basketball. Tough as nails, honest and she loved her players. A true legend @ndwbb. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) April 22, 2020

My best goes out to @MuffetMcGraw as she represented @ndwbb & @NotreDame in such a classy manner.All of college sports needs more with her principles.A HoFer on/ off the court . May God Bless Muffet in her future endeavors . @sportsiren @RebeccaLobo @richarddeitsch — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 22, 2020