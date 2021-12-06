What they are saying about Notre Dame football vs. Oklahoma State

There is no lack of appreciation for what is at stake for No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. The Fighting Irish have a chance to end a nine-game major bowl losing streak, and kick off the Marcus Freeman era with a milestone win over the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2, 8-1 Big 12). Here is a collection of stories from the media, and remarks from Irish head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy.

Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky of BlueandGold.com — Instant reaction to the Fiesta Bowl’s selection of Notre Dame to play Oklahoma State.

Tyler Horka, BlueandGold.com: Mike Gundy: ‘Recognition’ comes with Oklahoma State playing Notre Dame

Gundy isn’t too familiar with coaching changes. He’s been the man in charge in Stillwater since 2005. He’s had coordinators come and go like any other program, though, so he knows the importance of retaining those staffers. Notre Dame lost Brian Kelly to LSU, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees stuck around in South Bend, and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman was elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach. READ TYLER’S FULL ARTICLE HERE

Patrick Engel, BlueandGold.com — Quick-hitters: Tommy Rees on Oklahoma State, Marcus Freeman, Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees On Oklahoma State “We’ve heard about Oklahoma State all year, and I know a lot of the conversation has been about how strong their defense has been playing. Over the last 10 years or so, when you think about that program, you think offense first. But [defensive coordinator Jim] Knowles has done a great job preparing them. “Yesterday was really my first opportunity to sit down and watch them play. I’ve gotten a little ahead today on some film and looking at them early on. They present a lot of challenges. They do a lot of different things defensively and are very multiple in their fronts and coverages." READ PATRICK’S FULL ARTICLE HERE

Eric Hansen, ND Insider/South Bend Tribune — No siesta in the Fiesta Bowl as Notre Dame has a chance to evolve as a program

The most significant piece of big-picture unfinished business Brian Kelly left behind in his surprise defection to LSU last Monday was the ability for the Irish to be competitive on the biggest stages. Just one of his school-record 113 victories in 12 seasons came against a top 5 team (in eight tries). That was the 47-40 double-overtime ambush of No. 1 Clemson in 2020. Lou Holtz, by comparison was 13-8 vs. the top five in his 11 seasons (1986-96). Kelly finished 3-10 while at ND against the top 10, with seven of those losses by 14 points or more. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

Tyler James, ND Insider/South Bend Tribune — 5 things to know about Oklahoma State, Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl opponent

5. Jaylen Warren’s status will be important Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren didn’t record a single carry against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game. He remained sidelined after being on the field for the first play of the game. He was unable to play through ankle and shoulder injuries. Warren entered the game as Oklahoma State’s leading rusher with 237 carries for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Utah State transfer was named the Big 12’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year for his performance this season. Warren rushed for more than 100 yards in five games for the Cowboys with his season-high coming against Boise State with 218 yards. READ ALL FIVE THINGS HERE

Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne Gazette — Irish eye elusive major bowl win

With a win, the Irish would have 12 victories in a season for the fifth time in program history and second time in the last four years. Notre Dame will play in one of the prestigious New Year's Six bowls for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. The Irish also played in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2015 campaign, when they lost 44-28 to Ohio State. Oklahoma State lost a shot at its first-ever CFP appearance when it dropped a 21-16 heartbreaker to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

Jason Elmquist, Stillwater News Press — Coaches talk Fiesta Bowl matchup

This meeting will mark the fourth straight Fiesta Bowl in which the Irish will face an OSU team, and they have lost the three previous — 2000 vs. Oregon State (41-9), 2005 vs. Ohio State (34-20) and 2015 vs. Ohio State (44-28). The last time Notre Dame won in the Fiesta Bowl was its first appearance after the 1988 season against West Virginia. Prior to the three losses to OSU teams, the Irish also lost to Colorado in the Fiesta Bowl after the 1994 season. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

Dean Ruhl, The O’Colly (Oklahoma State student news publication): Who’s Notre Dame? Examining OSU’s bowl opponent

Historically, the Fighting Irish have not boded well in the Fiesta Bowl, amassing a 1-4 record. The lone win being ND’s most recent national championship victory against West Virginia in 1989. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

Douglas Farmer, NBCSports — Notre Dame gets a New Year’s Day chance against No. 9 Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl

After a chaotic week for the Irish — Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure for LSU feeling more like it occurred six months ago than six days — preparing for a New Year’s Six bowl game may bring them some sense of normalcy. In his first address to the team as head coach, after arriving at Notre Dame fewer than 11 months ago, Freeman made it clear he intends to treat this bowl game as an extension of the 2021 season and not as a step into the future. READ FULL ARTICLE HERE

ESPN Press Room — Thoughts from Kirk Herbstreit, Jesse Palmer and Rece Davis.

Herbstreit: “All the things that have happened over the last week — Notre Dame’s coaching situation with Brian Kelly to where it ended with Marcus Freeman, that team is now bonded more than they’ve ever been. It’s us against the world. … This game is more about Notre Dame and the intensity they’re going to show up with.” Palmer: “Keeping Tommy Rees on as offensive coordinator is a big move. Jack Coan has looked a lot better at quarterback the rest of this year. But if Spencer Sanders can take care of the football and not turn it over, the Pokes [have] got a shot.” Davis: “If Marcus Freeman leads Notre Dame to a win in a bowl game of this level, when they’re 0-7 in New Year’s Six bowls since 1998 and losing by an average of 23 points per game, that will do more to ingratiate him than anything else he could possibly do.” FULL PRESS RELEASE FROM ESPN

COACH INTERVIEWS

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman appeared on ESPN's College Football Playoff Selection show to speak with Rece Davis and David Pollack about the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State.

“It is a great opportunity to win 12 games,” Marcus Freeman said. “Right some of the wrongs of the past that we haven’t been so successful in these New Year’s Day bowls. It will be a motivated team, a motivated coaching staff, and we are excited about the opportunity.” WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on playing Notre Dame

“I think it is cool, it is going to bring a lot of national recognition,” Mike Gundy said. “It will draw a lot of recognition around the country because of their history. But I am excited about our logo, I am excited about Oklahoma State.”

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Fiesta Bowl media call