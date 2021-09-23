What’s Notre Dame football DL Kurt Hinish’s status against Wisconsin?

Whether or not Kurt Hinish will suit up at Soldier Field and man the middle of Notre Dame's defensive line against Wisconsin on Saturday seems as unclear as Irish head coach Brian Kelly's answer to a question concerning Hinish's health. The question during Thursday afternoon's Zoom press conference: "There's been some speculation about Kurt Hinish's health, if you could address that?" The answer: “There’s always going to be guys that are questionable during the week that have lingering injuries from the week before,” Kelly said. “But we don't rule anybody out unless they're clear that they are not going to play.”

What made the response murky was Kelly wrapping up an injury report on the two-deep depth chart no more than two minutes prior. "The only guy we haven't made a decision yet on is Michael Carmody," Kelly said. "We had some chances to get some reps yesterday. We'll need to evaluate him today and tomorrow. I would say that's going to come down to a game-day decision." Unlike with Carmody, Kelly never publicly stated Hinish is dealing with an injury issue of any sort. It's been common knowledge that Carmody sprained his ankle during the game against Toledo and has not played a snap since. Hinish, meanwhile, seemed healthy throughout last week's game against Purdue. He even received the game ball from Kelly in the locker room after Notre Dame's 27-13 victory.

