What’s Next? Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting
Notre Dame fans went from concerned about wide receiver recruiting in the 2021 class to overjoyed in the matter of a week.
Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. has been committed to Notre Dame since last October and, despite rumors back in the spring that he was wavering in his pledge, the nation’s No. 41 overall recruit is firm with the Fighting Irish.
Athens (Ga.) Academy wideout Deion Colzie selected the Irish the same weekend as Styles did last October but decommitted in March. Last Monday, Colzie, the No. 107 overall recruit in America, recommitted to Notre Dame over fellow finalists Florida and Tennessee. And on Friday, Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas, who is Rivals’ No. 195 overall prospect, selected the Irish over Arkansas, Georgia and others.
College football fans always want to know how many total recruits their school is taking in a class, as well as numbers at a specific position, but these things are always fluid. For Notre Dame, sources had indicated early in the 2021 cycle that the staff was looking to take three receivers, but that number fluctuated.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news