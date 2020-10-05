Notre Dame fans went from concerned about wide receiver recruiting in the 2021 class to overjoyed in the matter of a week.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. has been committed to Notre Dame since last October and, despite rumors back in the spring that he was wavering in his pledge, the nation’s No. 41 overall recruit is firm with the Fighting Irish.

Athens (Ga.) Academy wideout Deion Colzie selected the Irish the same weekend as Styles did last October but decommitted in March. Last Monday, Colzie, the No. 107 overall recruit in America, recommitted to Notre Dame over fellow finalists Florida and Tennessee. And on Friday, Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas, who is Rivals’ No. 195 overall prospect, selected the Irish over Arkansas, Georgia and others.