 What’s Next? Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Wide Receiver Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What’s Next? Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame fans went from concerned about wide receiver recruiting in the 2021 class to overjoyed in the matter of a week.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr. has been committed to Notre Dame since last October and, despite rumors back in the spring that he was wavering in his pledge, the nation’s No. 41 overall recruit is firm with the Fighting Irish.

Athens (Ga.) Academy wideout Deion Colzie selected the Irish the same weekend as Styles did last October but decommitted in March. Last Monday, Colzie, the No. 107 overall recruit in America, recommitted to Notre Dame over fellow finalists Florida and Tennessee. And on Friday, Atlanta Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas, who is Rivals’ No. 195 overall prospect, selected the Irish over Arkansas, Georgia and others.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Baltimore Mount St. Joseph wide receiver and Notre Dame target Dont’e Thornton Jr.
Dont'e Thornton Jr. is a big wide receiver target for Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

College football fans always want to know how many total recruits their school is taking in a class, as well as numbers at a specific position, but these things are always fluid. For Notre Dame, sources had indicated early in the 2021 cycle that the staff was looking to take three receivers, but that number fluctuated.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}