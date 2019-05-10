News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-10 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Cmxvf3e3bqw6cf8ypyxa
Notre Dame is working hard on offensive lineman Zak Zinter. (Rivals.com)

Notre Dame landed arguably its biggest priority along the offensive line as Tosh Baker gave the Irish a verbal commitment this week.

So what’s next for Notre Dame in the trenches?

Don’t expect this to be a very big offensive line class. In fact, the Irish may take just two more at the position, which means there is a numbers crunch. Notre Dame has viable targets on the board, but it must prioritize.

Rfe7ypdhrrvq6nodljrk
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}