Earlier this summer, my projection for Notre Dame’s defensive back class in 2021 was 4-5. However, I always note that numbers are subject to change.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame added a commitment from Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker, the Irish’s fourth defensive back pledge of the class. He joined Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s Philip Riley and Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters on the secondary commit list for the Irish.