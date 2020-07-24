What's Next? Notre Dame Defensive Back Recruiting
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Earlier this summer, my projection for Notre Dame’s defensive back class in 2021 was 4-5. However, I always note that numbers are subject to change.
On Wednesday, Notre Dame added a commitment from Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker, the Irish’s fourth defensive back pledge of the class. He joined Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s Philip Riley and Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters on the secondary commit list for the Irish.
Well, what’s next for Notre Dame defensive back recruiting in the 2021 class?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news