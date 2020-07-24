 What's Next? Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Defensive Back Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 09:04:15 -0500') }} football Edit

What's Next? Notre Dame Defensive Back Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Earlier this summer, my projection for Notre Dame’s defensive back class in 2021 was 4-5. However, I always note that numbers are subject to change.

On Wednesday, Notre Dame added a commitment from Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker, the Irish’s fourth defensive back pledge of the class. He joined Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale’s Philip Riley and Bolingbrook (Ill.) High’s Justin Walters on the secondary commit list for the Irish.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Georgia safety Jaden Slocum is a priority for the Fighting Irish.
Georgia safety Jaden Slocum is a priority for the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

Well, what’s next for Notre Dame defensive back recruiting in the 2021 class?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}