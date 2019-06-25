What's Next: Notre Dame Defensive Back Recruiting
Notre Dame’s ever changing 2020 DB board is finally starting to come into full focus.
The Irish landed their second commit in the secondary as Boyle (Ky.) corner Landen Bartleson pulled the trigger shortly following his official visit. Bartleson joins fellow three-star prospect and Mater Dei (N.J.) product Clarence Lewis.
Bartleson is a true corner with tremendous upside, while Lewis offers safety versatility and is another high ceiling recruit.
So what’s next for the Irish at the position?
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news