Notre Dame’s ever changing 2020 DB board is finally starting to come into full focus.

The Irish landed their second commit in the secondary as Boyle (Ky.) corner Landen Bartleson pulled the trigger shortly following his official visit. Bartleson joins fellow three-star prospect and Mater Dei (N.J.) product Clarence Lewis.

Bartleson is a true corner with tremendous upside, while Lewis offers safety versatility and is another high ceiling recruit.

So what’s next for the Irish at the position?