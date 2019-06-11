Notre Dame scored its first defensive back commitment in the 2020 class as Mater Dei (N.J.) corner Clarence Lewis gave the Irish a verbal pledge following his weekend official visit.

But there is still a lot of work to do on the back end.

One of the cycle’s most intriguing storylines, defensive back recruiting has been nothing short of a whirlwind as new targets popped up on a daily basis during the spring evaluation period last month and priorities continue to change.

So what’s next for the Irish at the position?