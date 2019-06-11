News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What's Next: Notre Dame Defensive Back Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Bxmteskzaj5ghsy9udhw
Notre Dame offered California defensive back Ramon Henderson last month. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame scored its first defensive back commitment in the 2020 class as Mater Dei (N.J.) corner Clarence Lewis gave the Irish a verbal pledge following his weekend official visit.

But there is still a lot of work to do on the back end.

One of the cycle’s most intriguing storylines, defensive back recruiting has been nothing short of a whirlwind as new targets popped up on a daily basis during the spring evaluation period last month and priorities continue to change.

So what’s next for the Irish at the position?

Gfbzvw1i47sil12txkab
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}