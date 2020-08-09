Notre Dame’s original plan was to take three receivers in the 2021 class, but as time went on, the Irish staff changed its course of attack.

The Irish landed a pledge last October from Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, who not a lot of people are paying attention to now, but he had just as much hype – if not more – as guys like Will Shipley and Rocco Spindler before he committed. Don’t forget that this young man is an absolute stud football player and ranks as the nation’s No. 37 prospect.

There are three uncommitted receiver targets still on the board. That number was four until Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch’s Jaden Alexis committed to Texas a couple of days ago. It’s gone under the radar as most Notre Dame websites haven’t discussed him much, but the Irish took a big swing at him. Notre Dame was in his final three, but he chose the Longhorns.