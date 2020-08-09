What's Next For Notre Dame Recruiting In The 2021 Class?
The Notre Dame coaching staff has worked its tail off in recent weeks, netting six new class of 2021 commitments since early July. All of the sudden, the Irish's 2021 class is only down to a few available.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks down who the top targets are, where they stand with the Irish and more.
One (Or Two) More Wide Receivers
Notre Dame’s original plan was to take three receivers in the 2021 class, but as time went on, the Irish staff changed its course of attack.
The Irish landed a pledge last October from Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles, who not a lot of people are paying attention to now, but he had just as much hype – if not more – as guys like Will Shipley and Rocco Spindler before he committed. Don’t forget that this young man is an absolute stud football player and ranks as the nation’s No. 37 prospect.
There are three uncommitted receiver targets still on the board. That number was four until Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch’s Jaden Alexis committed to Texas a couple of days ago. It’s gone under the radar as most Notre Dame websites haven’t discussed him much, but the Irish took a big swing at him. Notre Dame was in his final three, but he chose the Longhorns.
