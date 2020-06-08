Over the weekend, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard’s Ryan Barnes committed to Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish its third defensive back pledge of the 2021 class.

Barnes joined Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale cornerback Philip Riley and Bolingbrook (Ill.) High safety Justin Walters on the commit list for the Irish.

Moving forward, what is next for the Irish in the secondary? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks it down.