Let's start with the prospects who my sources have identified as the priority targets for the Fighting Irish.

Although Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard's Ryan Barnes isn't ranked very highly right now as a mid-three-star, (I'm interested to see if he'll move up in the rankings update next week) there's no doubt that he's a high level prospect. Notre Dame has been on him hard since offering him in late March. I'm not at a point of tossing in a FutureCast pick yet, but Notre Dame is looking great for the versatile defensive back.

Denton (Texas) Guyer cornerback Deuce Harmon is another big target for Notre Dame. Harmon isn't much of a talker publicly, and from what I've gathered, there's not much new to report on him. I do think Notre Dame is running third in his recruitment with Texas and Texas A&M out in front, but if Harmon is able to visit South Bend, watch out for the Irish.