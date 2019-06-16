News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 14:51:07 -0500') }} football Edit

What's Next: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.

Emkpeohmqey26rcf9mra
Maryland offensive lineman Landon Tengwall holds a Notre Dame offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame landed a monster in the trenches this weekend.

Avon (Ind.) offensive lineman Blake Fisher gave the Irish a verbal pledge during his unofficial visit on Saturday.

So what’s next at the position in 2021?

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}