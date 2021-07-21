What’s Left On The 2022 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Board?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame has earned seven new commitments to its 2022 class since the start of June, and with 19 overall pledges, there aren’t too many spots left available.
Of course, this is subject to change, as is most everything with recruiting. Whatever we think Notre Dame’s class size could be or projected numbers at a specific position right now could change drastically by the end of the year. Developments on the Notre Dame roster could make an impact on recruiting.
That context is important to consider as we look at what’s left on the 2022 Notre Dame recruiting board as of late July. This could be flipped on its head come December.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news