What’s Left On The 2022 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Board?

Notre Dame has earned seven new commitments to its 2022 class since the start of June, and with 19 overall pledges, there aren’t too many spots left available.

Of course, this is subject to change, as is most everything with recruiting. Whatever we think Notre Dame’s class size could be or projected numbers at a specific position right now could change drastically by the end of the year. Developments on the Notre Dame roster could make an impact on recruiting.

That context is important to consider as we look at what’s left on the 2022 Notre Dame recruiting board as of late July. This could be flipped on its head come December.