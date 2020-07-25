 What’s Left On The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 2021 Recruiting Board?
What’s Left On Notre Dame’s 2021 Recruiting Board?

Notre Dame has 13 verbal commitments and several spots that need to be filled as it looks to round out its 2021 class strong.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer breaks down the spots remaining and who the Irish are looking at to fill them.

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie
Notre Dame would love to add Tennessee linebacker Prince Kollie to its recruiting class.

Position: Range of spots left at each position

Running Back: 0-1

• At the top of the wish list is West Bloomfield (Mich.) High’s Donovan Edwards, but Georgia and Michigan are in better position to land the Rivals100 talent at this point. Notre Dame would also need to beat out Oklahoma and Penn State for him as well.

• Metaire (La.) Rummel’s Logan Diggs recruitment has had some twists and turns lately. Another twist could be an LSU offer, which would be hard for him to turn down. Notre Dame is continuing to work hard on Diggs.

