Jack Coan didn’t transfer to Notre Dame to use his final year of eligibility on the bench.

If Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ praise of him is any indication, yes, he would accept a backup role and be a good teammate if he doesn’t earn Notre Dame’s quarterback job this season. But the 18-game starter at Wisconsin sought a new home that would give him a strong chance at playing time and put in position to get NFL looks.

He decided Notre Dame offered the best path. Notre Dame decided he’s good enough to get the chance. And considering the Irish’s other four scholarship quarterbacks have attempted a total of seven passes, it’s hard not to see him as the favorite to start at this point. The history of graduate transfers like him supports it — and helps set some expectations.