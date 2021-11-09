What Notre Dame women's basketball season opening win revealed about Irish

It had been 982 days since Notre Dame last scored over 100 points in a single game. But that streak is over. The Fighting Irish opened the 2021-22 season with a 105-69 victory over Ohio at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday night. Notre Dame's win meant more than hitting the century mark for the first time in two and a half years. It showed why the 36-point margin of victory might be something to get used to rather than an anomaly. The Irish only won three games by 10 points or more last year. The largest margin of victory was 20. It lost to the same Ohio Bobcats team 86-85 nearly one year to the day of Tuesday's role reversal between the two teams. It's early. But this Notre Dame team might be different.

"It felt great," junior forward Sam Brunelle said. "The best part is, it was fun. And it has been a while since I could say we had a fun game. Playing with this group is exciting. It's fun." Losing five of seven games to finish the 2020-21 season wasn't fun for the Irish. Brunelle not scoring 20-plus in any game during that campaign wasn't either, especially after she hit that mark six times as a freshman the season prior. Brunelle scored 20 points in 17 minutes off the bench against Ohio. She shot 8-of-10 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range. She looked like a different player from last year. In a way, she is. She's 25 to 30 pounds lighter than when the Irish last played competitive games. "I lost a lot of quickness and a lot of my versatility," Brunelle said. "I wasn't able to do much. All I could do was bang in the post and shoot a three here and there. When the season ended, I said, 'This isn't who I am.'" Brunelle spent the offseason conditioning. The 6-2 forward looks much more like a do-it-all role player who can do anything head coach Niele Ivey asks of her. Freshman combo-guard Sonia Citron showed she can be that type of asset too. Citron scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists in her college debut. She was the first player off the bench for Ivey. Brunelle quickly entered 46 seconds later. Senior guard Abby Prohaska was the only other Notre Dame bench player in addition to Brunelle and Citron to reach double digits in minutes.

Notre Dame graduate senior Maya Dodson scored a career-high 25 points against Ohio. (Notre Dame Athletics)