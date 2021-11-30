What Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick is looking for in Irish's next head coach

Jack Swarbrick hasn't been in this position in 12 years. The Notre Dame director of athletics is searching for a new head coach to lead the Fighting Irish football team. When he conducted a search a dozen years ago, he landed on Brian Kelly fresh off a perfect 12-0 regular season at Cincinnati. Swarbrick much prefers the conditions related to his predicament this time around, and he thanked Kelly ad nauseam for that during a press conference at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday morning. "Then, I was in the process of trying to find someone to fix a very broken program," Swarbrick said, "and in a circumstance where, frankly, a lot of people didn't think this was a place they wanted to be because they didn't think Notre Dame was committed or able to produce championship football teams."

Swarbrick continued, "I couldn't be more pleased with the difference I see today as I embark on another search. In my 14 years, this program has never been in better shape. We have never been in a better position to take the next step in building this program into a consistent contender for national championships." That next step isn't just contending for national championships. It's winning one. Kelly never accomplished that despite becoming Notre Dame's all-time leader in wins (113). So, obviously, Swarbrick is looking for a replacement who can get over the hump and win the whole thing. But what other qualities must the right candidate have? Swarbrick detailed those too. "Fit at Notre Dame is number one," Swarbrick said. "This is a unique place. It is important that you understand and support the uniquenesses. That's a critical element of this. "Increasingly, the role of college football head coaches is a CEO role. Clearly understanding your approach to building and managing staff becomes very important. Next, what's your approach to playing the game? What's your style? How do you achieve victory on the football field?"

Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick (right) is on the hunt for the replacement for former coach Brian Kelly (left). (USA TODAY Sports)