The College Football Bowl selection process is full of bewilderment. Even national experts and analysts seem to get confused about the rules from time to time. After doing hours of research, I'm still not positive I understand all the criteria that goes into picking the contestants for each of the New Year's Six games.

For instance, I'm not sure a major bowl invite has to be given to the next highest-ranked team. If Notre Dame doesn't jump Penn State in the rankings, could the selection committee still decide to give the Irish an at-large big to the Cotton Bowl over the Nittany Lions if they wanted to do so? I'm honestly not sure.

I've seen language that would indicate end-of-the-season rankings doesn't necessarily determine who a selection committee has to select for a bowl game. But his seems as if it's a moot point, either way. Unless a New Year's Six Bowl game is contractually obligated to include a participant from a certain conference, they tend to choose the highest-ranked opponent available to them.

It doesn't help that this season the only New Year's Six games Notre Dame can play in are the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl. The Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl, which ordinarily accept at-large teams, are part of the College Football Playoffs. Meanwhile, the Rose Bowl is between teams from the Big Ten and the Pac-12, while the Sugar Bowl pits programs from the SEC and Big 12 against one another.

ORANGE BOWL

On ESPN’s College GameDay this past Saturday, Lee Corso spoke about what would happen if Notre Dame were able to go 10-2 this season. “They’ll win their next one against Stanford, and they’ll go to Florida to play in the Orange Bowl against Florida,” he said. “Not a bad way to end the season in Miami.” (This discussion takes place at about the 10:30 mark in the video below)

Kirk Herbstreit then reiterates this statement, but it's unclear if he does so just because Corso just said it or if he also believes it. The issue with what Corso said is that when the Orange Bowl is not part of the College Football Playoffs, its selection committee appears to be contractually obligated to invite an ACC team, which will can then play a team from the Big Ten, SEC or the Fighting Irish. This means that it would be impossible for Notre Dame and Florida to meet in the Orange Bowl. Sbfletch pointed out on the Rockne’s Roundtable message board that there could be a loophole for leaving an ACC team out of the Orange Bowl. This involves there being no ranked ACC team, outside of playoff-bound Clemson, in the College Football Playoff Rankings after conference championship weekend. I’m just not sure this is the case. According to their website, “the Capital One Orange Bowl will host the ACC versus the highest-ranked available team, from the B1G, SEC, or Notre Dame,” which does not explicitly state that the ACC team must be ranked. The only caveat to is that in the five years we’ve had the New Year's Six Bowl Games, there’s never been a participant ranked below No. 16, let alone one that’s unranked. So maybe there is a way the Orange Bowl selection committee could push out an unranked Virginia Tech or Virginia, but I wouldn’t count on it.

COTTON BOWL

I’ve heard that Notre Dame needs to be ranked inside the top 10 to make the Cotton Bowl, but I’m not sure that’s true. Last season, LSU was invited to the Cotton Bowl at No. 11. What’s guaranteed is that one of the two Cotton Bowl participants will be the highest-ranked Group of Five team. The other spot goes to an at-large team, which has historically been the highest-ranked available Power Five program. In order to achieve this, the Fighting Irish will likely need to be ranked much higher than No. 16.

The biggest hindrance to Notre Dame climbing in the College Football Playoff Rankings is the committee’s apparent lack of respect for the Fighting Irish after their 45-14 blowout loss to Michigan on Oct. 16. Ever since Notre Dame has been unable to move past No. 15 and even dropped to its current position in the poll after a win over currently ranked Virginia Tech. For Notre Dame to move into the top 12, chaos must ensue and even that doesn’t guarantee much progress.

WHAT TO ROOT FOR OVER THE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS