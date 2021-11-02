What Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said about Notre Dame football

To Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, not much has changed in preparing to play Notre Dame for the 14th time as opposed to when he did it for the first time as a head coach in 2008. “They’re good,” Niumatalolo said. “They’re a really good football team, like they always are, and we’re going to have our hands full.”

Is Notre Dame as good as it has been in the last five years? No, probably not. The Fighting Irish (7-1) have struggled at times this season, but head coach Brian Kelly’s team has still battled its way to a consensus No. 8 ranking in the Coaches and Associated Press polls.

"They're one of the top schools, football-wise, in the country," Niumatalolo said. "It's a great honor to play them. But we don't want it to be a charity deal either. We want to be competitive, but it's hard to be competitive against them because they have a lot of good players and coach Kelly and his staff are one of the best staffs in the country. "Coach Kelly is a really good football coach. Smart man, great leader. It's hard for us to beat them. They have that combination of talented players and great coaching staff, and that's a bad combination for us." This is the seventh time in the last eighth matchups Notre Dame has been ranked when playing Navy. The Fighting Irish has won every time it was ranked in that span and lost the one time it wasn't (2016). Navy is in a much different position heading to Notre Dame Stadium than the last time the Midshipmen made the trek there in 2019, meanwhile. Navy was 7-1 then. Now it is 2-6. The Midshipmen just secured their second win of the season last week. Niumatalolo said the 2019 team was probably the best he's ever coached, and Notre Dame still easily handed it a 52-20 drubbing. Now Niumatalolo has one of the worst teams he's ever coached, and Notre Dame is a heavy favorite as a result.

"It's Notre Dame, it's always a tough challenge," Niumatalolo said. "But we have to believe we can beat them. That's where everything starts. If you don't have any belief, you have zero chance." But belief might only get the Midshipmen so far. "You have to hope they make some mistakes," Niumatalolo said. "And you have to get some luck. That's just the truth. We have to play as well as we can play, and they have to help us a little bit."

Notre Dame has a long track record of success against Navy. (UND.com)