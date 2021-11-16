What Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins said about Notre Dame football

Here's a statistic that might surprise you. Outside of a 31-point loss to Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech's six other losses this season have been decided by a total of 38 combined points. That's an average losing margin of just 6.3 points. Less than a touchdown and an ensuing extra point. Perhaps that's why Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said when he looks the players Georgia Tech has on its roster and then at the Ramblin' Wreck's 3-7 record, all he can do is scratch is head. When Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins looks at Notre Dame and its 9-1 record, though, there isn't any confusion involved. "They're a really good team," Collins said. "We have a tremendous amount of respect for them. We saw them in person here in Bobby Dodd Stadium last year. We know how good they are. We know how talented they are, how well-coached they are."

Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 31-13 in Atlanta last year. The Irish built a 24-7 lead early in the third quarter and extended their advantage to 31-7 early in the fourth. It never was too tight of a game. Tight games, though, have been Georgia Tech's calling card in 2021. The Yellow Jackets' 41-30 loss to Boston College last week was just their second double-digit loss of the season. Four of their losses have come by one possession. Collins knows it won't be easy to maintain that trend against Notre Dame, a team vying for College Football Playoff consideration if it can win its final two games of the regular season. Notre Dame had a propensity to play in close games early in the year. Three of the Irish's first five games came by a field goal. Kelly's team has since won four games in a row by at least 10 points. It has won each of the last two by at least 25. "We have to go in there and play at a really high level, execute at a really high level," Collins said. "We can't have things ending hurting ourselves because against a great team, you can't afford those."

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins and the Ramblin' Wreck have struggled to win close games this season. (USA TODAY Sports)