What FOX analysts Brady Quinn, Joel Klatt said about Notre Dame football

Brian Kelly can make history on Saturday. A win for the Notre Dame head coach over Wisconsin would give him more wins as the Fighting Irish head coach than anyone who has ever held the same position before him. Kelly passed Lou Holtz and Ara Parseghian last season. He passed Frank Leahy the season before that. He sits tied at 105 wins with perhaps the greatest of them all, legendary Knute Rockne, going into the game against the Badgers at Soldier Field in Chicago.

If Kelly’s No. 12 Irish (3-0) beat No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1), he will notch his 106th career victory in his 12th season at Notre Dame. He'll be on track for his seventh double-digit win season in South Bend and his fourth in a row. Those were hard to come by when he accepted the job ahead of the 2010 season. Notre Dame had two double-digit win season in the 16 years before Kelly came along. FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowherd asked former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn earlier this month what has allowed Kelly to right the ship and restore a winning culture at a place that is always supposed to have one. “He’s been there long enough to where he's found out the identity of what they can recruit to and how they can play to that,” Quinn said. “You'd be hard-pressed to find an offensive lineman, a tight end that doesn't want to go to the university of Notre Dame. “So then behind that now, you're able to find a graduate transfer in Jack Coan who is smart. They know how to operate a system in which he can go ahead and exploit different things he sees out there on the field. “And you’ve got running backs who want to go there because they’re running behind NFL offensive linemen. So I think the biggest thing he's been able to do is identify the type of players, the characteristics that they need to allow them to have an advantage and play to a certain identity once they get on the field.” Less than a week after Quinn made his comment about running backs wanting to play at Notre Dame, the No. 4 running back recruit in the country in the class of 2023, Sedrick Irivin, committed to Notre Dame. Maybe he's onto something despite the Irish offensive line's shaky start to the season.

Graduate student quarterback Jack Coan is off to a strong start with the Irish, throwing for 828 yards and eight scores in his first three games. (AP)

