By reading the spring drills tea leaves, it seems Dillan Gibbons’ chances of earning a starting spot on Notre Dame’s offensive line took a hit between practice No. 1 in late March and the Blue-Gold Game six weeks later.

Gibbons opened that first practice as the first-team left guard. He eventually settled in as the No. 2 center and played only that position in the spring game. Freshman Rocco Spindler’s faster-than-expected progress landed him with the first team for the latter half of spring practice. Andrew Kristofic’s move to guard further crowded the room.