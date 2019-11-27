Over the past several years, Stanford and Notre Dame have become bitter rivals, as the two programs have faced off in every season since 1997. During that timespan, the Fighting Irish have won 12 of the 19 contests, but the Cardinal has been victorious in seven of the last 10.

Stanford coach David Shaw, left, meets with Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly during last year's matchup in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The two programs also compete on the recruiting trail, with both going after many of the same academically inclined football players. This only intensifies the rivalry on the field, which has an impact on who wins the recruiting battles. Yet, despite the antagonistic relationship between Notre Dame and Stanford, Irish legend Tim Brown and Cardinal Head Coach David Shaw apparently talk to one another every year before the two teams play in their annual matchup.

"I was texting with my good friend Tim Brown the other day," Shaw said. "Usually, we touch base. He wishes us well, but not too well. That's one of the things we talked about is this is one of the better Notre Dame defenses they've had in the last few years. They've had some good ones, a lot of first-round draft picks, a lot of really good players. These guys make it tough."

Brown and Shaw likely became friends when they were part of the Oakland Raiders Organization at the same time — Shaw as an assistant coach and Brown as the team's leading wide receiver (along with Jerry Rice, of course). It appears ever since then, the two have stayed in touch.

With friends at Fred Biletnikoff Golf reception. Future HOF WR Tim Brown & Legendary Stanford HOF WR James Lofton. pic.twitter.com/QNm4maEq6b — David Shaw (@CoachDavidShaw) April 29, 2014

Their friendship aside, they're both right to praise the current Notre Dame defense. After finishing No. 11 and No. 10 in each of the last two seasons in ESPN's team efficiency defense, the Irish currently sit at No. 6, between Georgia and Alabama. Shaw is particularly impressed with Notre Dame's front seven. "Defensively they don't have the massive human beings they've had on the defensive line the last couple years but they're extremely active. Their scheme fits their personnel extremely well -- quick, explosive and physical up front. Linebackers that scrape and fill and can cover. So that's another challenge to try and establish the run."

How Does Stanford's Season compare to Notre Dame in 2016?

Assuming Notre Dame is victorious on Saturday, Stanford will finish the season 4-8, which is the same record the Irish had in the horrid 2016 season. This is a low point for the Cardinal for the decade. Coming into 2019 fall camp, Shaw was averaging more than 10 wins a season in eight years. During the timespan, the fewest number of games Stanford won in a season was eight and, on two separate occasions, the team won 12 games. After Notre Dame went 4-8, Head Coach Brian Kelly had no choice but to overhaul the program, but Shaw indicated that Stanford will not be making those same drastic changes. "No, I think everyone in our program knows what we're capable of and knows what we have in the building," he said. "There will be guys after this game who have to make some tough decisions. Regardless of any of those decisions, I think the team that is going to come back and play on our field next year has a chance to be really, really good." Some of this is because Stanford's issues stem was an exceptional number of injuries, especially along the offensive line and in the secondary. "But a large portion of our freshmen and sophomores have been getting a lot of game action. As unfortunate as some of it has been, guys have come through with outstanding performances. From our two young backs, to our three offensive linemen ... to our fourth young offensive lineman (Drake Nugent) who had to come in and play in his home state and had an outstanding play. "To our secondary, we've had a freshman playing corner, a freshman playing nickel, a freshman ready to come as No. 2s all over the place. Freshman come in and has to play a significant portion at inside linebacker." In their most recent game against Cal, Stanford also lost one of it's leading receivers in Connor Wedington. Quarterback KJ Costello is likely also out, but his backup Davis Mills is likely more talented and has a high completion percentage on the season.

Will Stanford be able to Contain Ian Book?