Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-22 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekend Visitors Preview: Feb. 23-24

Nh4jlnj1nqf5b6azaroa
Rivals.com
Corey Bodden, David McKinney
Recruiting Reporters

Notre Dame will host several prospects this weekend across the 2020 and 2021 classes, including multiple top targets.

Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at some of the expected players scheduled to be in South Bend to check out the Irish program up close.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}