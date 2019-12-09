Yesterday afternoon, members of the Notre Dame Football Team went up and down the "Toy" and "Sporting Good" aisles at a local Meijer Supermarket. They pushed carts full of Christmas gifts, such as a bicycle, a pillow designed to look like a giant slice of pizza, pickles, string cheese, dolls and action figures. These eclectic presents were not for the players themselves. They belonged to the 97 elementary and middle-school-aged children from the greater South Bend area that participated in the eighth annual Shop With a Notre Dame Football Player event.

Pictured right to left: Paqui Kelly, tight end Cole Kmet, Brian Kelly, center Colin Grunhard (Andrew Mentock)

Each child was paired with a Notre Dame Football player and given a $100 Meijer gift card to purchase presents for themselves and their loved ones. The players assisted them by pushing carts, coming up with gift ideas and brightening the day of young Fighting Irish fans. A player's main responsibility to help a child maximize their $100 budget, and several players spent time waiting in line in order to scan barcodes at "Price Checking" machines. "There are some guys in here that have accounting degrees that can't even come close to getting to $100," said Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly. "And then you've got some guys that are just free wheelers that just have a sense. A great guy that every year hits the number is Logan Plantz. Logan, as you know, is an outdoorsman. He'd rather be right now bow hunting, but he hits it within pennies every year." For as much effort as the players put into the event, they also got a lot out of it. "You'll get a young girl, eight, nine years old, shopping for her mom or dad, and I just think that other-centeredness affects our players," Kelly said. "They see how fortunate they are for what they have. I think when they leave here, they feel better about themselves because they get a chance to spend time with these kids."

The event is put on every year by the Kelly Cares Foundation, the charity organization of Brian Kelly and his wife, Paqui. In addition to helping children shop, starting graduate senior right guard Trevor Ruhland came dressed as Santa Clause, while junior tight end Cole Kmet and junior backup center Colin Grunhard made an appearance as elves.

"These guys came to us from the North Pole today," Brian Kelly said jokingly. "As I said, this [event] has been growing and growing. The word got to the North Pole."

Ruhland thought about dying his naturally grown beard, but he instead chose to wear a curly white wig and fake beard. He went through the aisles waving to the children and commenting on gifts in their cart. "Do you have a dog?" Ruhland asked a little boy purchasing a pack of rawhide bones. The boy shyly nodded yes. Meanwhile, Kmet and Grunhard ran around posing for pictures and, at one point, were spotted eating some of Santa's Christmas cookies.

Can you guess which #NotreDame Football player came to the @KellyCares event dressed as Santa? pic.twitter.com/9m4n44WGcO — Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) December 8, 2019

While the event is fun and a way for the team to give back, Brian Kelly said the event also gives his players a break from the monotony and grind of being a scholarship athlete at the University of Notre Dame. "They've got exams coming up, and it gives them a respite from being on the treadmill — the treadmill of academics and football," Brian Kelly said. "This is kind of like, 'Hey, this is real life and this is a great opportunity for me to take a step back and enjoy yourself.' It's a great way to wrap up the year." To make Shop With a Notre Dame Football Player happen, the Kelly Cares Foundation partnered with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, who matched the $10,000 donated by foundation supporters during the social media campaign #GivingTuesday on Dec. 3. Funds will also directly assist breast cancer patients.

Preparing For Camping World Bowl