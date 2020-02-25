There's mock NFL drafts several months out. Moments after a college football national champion is crowned, there are way-too-early top 25 rankings.

How about a mock recruiting class?

There are nearly 300 days until recruits in the 2021 class can put pen to paper and sign, and Notre Dame currently has eight commitments. But to give an idea on what we're currently thinking Brian Kelly's class will look like, and for fun, we put together a mock Notre Dame recruiting class.

Read this article with the understanding that while we did our best to put this together, the chances of it being what Notre Dame's class ultimately becomes like is highly unlikely.