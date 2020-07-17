 WATCH: Video Analysis Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Wide Receiver Target Deion Colzie
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-17 13:32:23 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Video Analysis Of Notre Dame WR Target Deion Colzie

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer checked out Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, a Rivals100 recruit and former Notre Dame commitment, at his high school practice earlier this week.

Get Singer's thoughts and watch exclusive clips on the major Fighting Irish target in the video below.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}