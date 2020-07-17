WATCH: Video Analysis Of Notre Dame WR Target Deion Colzie
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer checked out Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie, a Rivals100 recruit and former Notre Dame commitment, at his high school practice earlier this week.
Get Singer's thoughts and watch exclusive clips on the major Fighting Irish target in the video below.
