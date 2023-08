Notre Dame senior running back Devyn Ford speaks to the media on Tuesday for the first time since transferring from Penn State in May. Ford spoke about his transition, differences between Notre Dame and Penn State, quarterback Sam Hartman, freshman running back Jeremiyah Love and more.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Senior running back Devyn Ford entering practice on July 26.