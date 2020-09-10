 WATCH: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Players, Brian Kelly Press Conference Videos
WATCH: Notre Dame Players, Brian Kelly Press Conference Videos

Notre Dame captains Ian Book, Shaun Crawford, Robert Hainsey, Daelin Hayes, Ade Ogundeji and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met with the media on Tuesday to discuss this weekend's matchup with Duke and much more.

On Thursday afternoon, Irish head coach Brian Kelly had a short press conference two days ahead of the season opener.

Watch both press conference videos below.

