WATCH: Notre Dame Players, Brian Kelly Press Conference Videos
Notre Dame captains Ian Book, Shaun Crawford, Robert Hainsey, Daelin Hayes, Ade Ogundeji and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah met with the media on Tuesday to discuss this weekend's matchup with Duke and much more.
On Thursday afternoon, Irish head coach Brian Kelly had a short press conference two days ahead of the season opener.
Watch both press conference videos below.
