WATCH: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference (9/7)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly virtually met with the media on Monday afternoon and discussed a number of topics ahead of the Fighting Irish's season opener against Duke on Saturday.
MORE COVERAGE: BlueandGold.com front page
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.