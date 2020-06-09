WATCH: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Press Conference
Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Tuesday discuss social injustice, the program’s plan for dealing with COVID-19, recruiting and more.
