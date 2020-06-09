WATCH: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly On SportsCenter
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was a guest on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Monday night, discussing the social injustice in America, the process of getting back to playing football, testing during the season and more.
RELATED: Brian Kelly Details Notre Dame’s In-Season COVID-19 Testing Plans
