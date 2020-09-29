Colzie hauled in a 36-yard touchdown pass in the game with a defender holding onto one of his arms. Check the clip below, courtesy of Athens Academy Media & Tech .

On Sept. 10, Athens (Ga.) Academy class of 2021 wide receiver Deion Colzie posted on his Twitter page that he would be announcing his commitment in 18 days.

At that point, his mother, Yolanda Jackson, didn’t know what school her son would be choosing. His final three consisted of Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee. With Jackson an unabashed fan of the Fighting Irish, everyone knew — including Deion — which school she wanted her son to be at.

Colzie gave an initial commitment to Notre Dame just hours before the Irish defeated USC last October but backed off his pledge this March, telling Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons that he felt his decision was rushed. When Colzie informed his mother that he’d be decommitting, she broke down in tears.

“It was really tough, but I realized that I have to do what’s best for him and let him handle his recruiting process,” Jackson said. “We trusted him to make the best decision for him.”

Jackson played a vital role in her son’s initial commitment, but during his second crack at the recruiting process, she took a step back.

“We were not all that heavily involved,” Jackson added. “We left it all up to him, so he was fielding all of the phone calls and text messages from the coaches. He was 100 percent in charge of it, and every now and then, we would just ask him how the process was going.”

If Jackson had it her way, her son would be attending Notre Dame, but she didn’t push that on him. So when Colzie announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Sept. 28, it was a dream come true for his mother, and it came with all sorts of emotions.

